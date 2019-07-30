15-year-old arrested after being recorded urinating on Walmart shelf: deputies

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a video surfaced on social media depicting a teen urinating on a shelf at a Porter Walmart store.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said due to his age, his name cannot be released.They say charges for tampering with a consumer product have been sent to the county attorney's office."That's pretty gross, man, it really is," said Robert Day of Friendswood. "I can't believe that really happened at a Walmart even at that."The video circulating online also shows several people attempting to steal a case of beer on July 27 from the store at 23561 US-59.The sheriff's office says though two other people were present at the time of the incident, they are not facing any charges at this time.Deputies said the suspects were stopped by Walmart loss prevention officers as they tried to leave the store, but they were eventually let go."Everyone's trying to go viral," said a shopper.Urine was allegedly found on a shelf near the beverage aisle after the suspects had left the store.The sheriff's office said tampering with consumer products is not only "morally reprehensible, but can be a felony offense."