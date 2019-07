EMBED >More News Videos Police have identified the ice cream licking suspect as a juvenile from San Antonio.

ODESSA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was put in handcuffs in Odessa, Texas, accused of opening a bottle of sweet tea, spitting in it, and then returning the drink on a store shelf.According to police, officers watched store surveillance footage of the act that happened Monday at an Albertson's grocery store.Officers said the boy put his mouth on an Arizona sweet tea bottle and put it back because it was "gross."The teen is charged with tampering with a consumer product, which is a second-degree felony.