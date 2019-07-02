Man accused of pleasuring himself in front of mother and child inside Walmart store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of pleasuring himself in front of a mother and son at a Houston Walmart.Police arrested Tomas Hernandez at the North Freeway Walmart, Sunday afternoon.Officers say Hernandez was following the mother and her son as they were shopping.When the mother and child turned around, police say Hernandez was pleasuring himself in front of them.A Walmart employee also witnessed the incident.Police were called and the suspect was arrested on sight.Hernandez is now facing a felony charge of indecency with a child.