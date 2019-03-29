15-year-old narrowly escapes burning apartment building in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters rescued a teenage girl from a burning apartment building in The Woodlands Thursday night.The fire started around 10:30 p.m., and quickly burned through several units at the Holly Creek Apartments on Interfaith Way.Witnesses say a neighbor saved many people's lives by yelling for everyone to evacuate the building."We heard someone hollering outside. A man was running down the stairs saying, 'There's a fire, get everyone out.' He was banging on everyone's door. I don't know who he is, but thank God he did that," a neighbor said.Everyone made it out of their homes safely except for a 15-year-old girl. Firefighters pulled her out of flames and transported her to Texas Children's Hospital for smoke inhalation.Investigators are working to determine exactly how the fire started.