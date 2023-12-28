American-Israeli-Canadian hostage confirmed dead

The US has responded to another round of attacks by Iran-backed militants, fueling fears of a wider conflict.

The US has responded to another round of attacks by Iran-backed militants, fueling fears of a wider conflict.

The US has responded to another round of attacks by Iran-backed militants, fueling fears of a wider conflict.

The US has responded to another round of attacks by Iran-backed militants, fueling fears of a wider conflict.

Judith Weinstein, a 70-year-old American-Israeli-Canadian hostage, was confirmed dead on Thursday, Kibbutz Nir Oz said in a statement.

Weinstein was fatally wounded during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel and her body remains held in Gaza, the kibbutz said.

Her husband, American-Israeli Gad Haggai, was also killed on Oct. 7 and his body also remains in Gaza, the kibbutz said. His death was confirmed last week.

Judith Weinstein, left, and husband Gad Haggai, right. Both were killed during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum

Weinstein, a mother of four and grandmother of seven, was an English teacher who specialized in helping children with special needs, Kibbutz Nir Oz said.

"For the past few years she has also taught Mindfulness to children and teenagers who suffered from anxiety caused by the ongoing rocket fire from Gaza," the kibbutz said. "Judy was a poet, entrepreneur, and pursued many initiatives to advance peace in the region."

President Joe Biden said in a statement that he's "devastated" to learn of Weinstein's death.

"We are holding Judith and Gad's four children, seven grandchildren, and other loved ones close to our hearts," Biden said. "I will never forget what their daughter, and the family members of other Americans held hostage in Gaza, have shared with me. They have been living through hell for weeks. No family should have to endure such an ordeal. And I reaffirm the pledge we have made to all the families of those still held hostage: we will not stop working to bring them home."

Weinstein was the last American woman being held hostage by Hamas who had not been released, according to the Hostage Families Forum.

President Joe Biden issued the following statement:

"Jill and I are devastated to learn that American Judith Weinstein is also believed to have been killed by Hamas on October 7. This tragic development cuts deep, coming on the heels of last week's news that Judith's beloved husband, Gad Haggai, is believed to have been killed by Hamas. We are holding Judith and Gad's four children, seven grandchildren, and other loved ones close to our hearts. I will never forget what their daughter, and the family members of other Americans held hostage in Gaza, have shared with me. They have been living through hell for weeks. No family should have to endure such an ordeal. And I reaffirm the pledge we have made to all the families of those still held hostage: we will not stop working to bring them home."

