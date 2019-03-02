Woman arrested after police find 14 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance after 14 kilos of cocaine were found, deputies say.Sandra Perez, 65, was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. 59 near Rosenberg.During the roadside investigation, K-9 Deputy Kaja located 14 kilograms of cocaine concealed in an aftermarket-fabricated compartment.Perez, who is from Mission, Texas, was arrested and booked into Fort Bend County Jail after the discovery.Deputies say the cocaine has an estimated street value of $700,000.