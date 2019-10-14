13-year-old sexually assaulted in broad daylight while checking mail at apartment complex: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need the public's help identifying the man they say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at her apartment complex in broad daylight.
On Aug. 31, authorities say an unknown man entered the teenager's apartment complex located in the 6200 block of Antoine Street and raped her.
During Monday's press conference, HPD detective Vanessa Garcia said the teen was waiting on mail in a common area of her apartment building when the assault happened.
Surveillance video shows the man pacing around the apartment building before attacking the 13-year-old.
"I do believe, based on the facts, that he is a member of the community," Garcia said. "He was very bold to sexually assault her at 1 p.m. when people were walking by. Someone could have seen something."
Investigators believe the man may have been watching the teenager for a while before attacking her.
"The male was watching her and had been watching her for a while. When she was alone, he saw the opportunity to grab her and brutally sexually assault her," Garcia said.
Authorities described the suspect as a black male, wearing long pants and a muscle shirt, with a thin build, and facial hair.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
