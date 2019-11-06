13-year-old double-murder suspect escapes after court appearance

By
LUMBERTON, North Carolina -- Sheriff's deputies are searching for a 13-year-old charged with two counts of first-degree murder who escaped custody Tuesday.

The teen disappeared after a hearing at the Robeson County, North Carolina Courthouse. He was in leg restraints and wasn't wearing shoes, but still managed to escape.

In addition to the two murder counts, he also had a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Because he is a juvenile, the sheriff's office identified him only as Jericho W.

Jericho W.



The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Jericho should be considered a threat to the public because of a "prior history of assaultive and unpredictable behavior."

Jericho, who is from Lumberton, North Carolina, was one of two people arrested October 17 for the double homicide, which happened October 15. He and a 19-year-old man were arrested and charged in the deaths of two brothers.



After the arrest, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the deadly incident had a "drug component to it."

Derrick Deshawn Hunt

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinainmatesjuvenile crimeu.s. & worlddouble murderescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2 brothers found dead in Lumberton home, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Election Day 2019: Houston mayor's race to be decided into late night
Harris County election results could be delayed until 2 a.m.
Turner takes early lead over Buzbee for Houston mayor
Tony Buzbee vows win in mayor's runoff before votes finalized
Election Day 2019: How Texans voted on 10 ballot propositions
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
HISD election to bring new faces as state takeover looms
Show More
Major road improvements may be coming to an area near you
Temperature expected to drop 40 degrees later this week
Bill King remains hopeful as early voting results roll in
Houston mayor hoping for home run at ballot box
Sue Lovell on mayoral race: "Money doesn't buy everything"
More TOP STORIES News