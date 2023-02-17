12-year-old dies after he collapsed during football practice and apparently no one knew in CPR

A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey on Friday.

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A family is pushing for all youth sports coaches to be trained in CPR after their 12-year-old son collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey on Friday.

Elijah Jordan Brown Garcia was involved in a light football drill on the field at West Side Park when he collapsed right near his younger brother.

The head coach of the Essex County Predators youth football team had left and another coach and parents were in charge.

It appears no one knew CPR, but several people called 911.

Do you know CPR? Interest continues to rise after Damar Hamlin's miraculous recovery

A police precinct is right next to the park, but 911 calls on cellphones can go to dispatchers countywide.

The boy's family says it took up to 30 minutes for EMS to arrive and it was too late to save him.

In their sorrow over Elijah's death, the family is calling for CPR training for all coaches involved in youth sports.

The sixth grader at the rise Academy Charter School was an athletic child who meant so much to his family.

Football tragedies in sports have been highlighted by the incident involving bills player Damar Hamlin.

Damar Hamlin opens up about his 'remarkable' recovery in new interview

Fortunately, he had a trained medical team there to help, but last fall Linden High School player Xavier McClain collapsed in a game and died.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Elijah's family pay for a funeral.