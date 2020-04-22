Society

Houston pastor holds 12-hour prayer vigil for those impacted by COVID-19

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Because of the current state of things, Crossbridge Church Senior Pastor Kevin Pigg, completed a 12 hour prayer vigil at the church on West Road in northwest Harris County.

He spent time praying and reading from his bible.

He started at 6 p.m. Tuesday and went until 6 a.m. Wednesday. He said he was holding the vigil to pray for Houston's energy industry, all of the church family, and community members who are impacted by the challenges the energy industry is facing.

He also asked for personal prayers from people.

"There are people losing their jobs and getting cut back on hours, and it's really a scary time. But I wanted to remind our people where our faith is. Our faith is in God, not in oil, not in money, not in gold. Our faith is in God. And I wanted to remind them of that and use this time to grow your faith," Pigg said.

He says he felt the need to do this because he says he's well aware of the impact oil prices and the current economic situation has on the community.

