10-year-old boy shot in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-year-old child was critically injured overnight in a shooting.

It happened in the 23000 block of Birnam Wood Blvd. and Reynaldo Drive.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area as investigators worked to find out what happened.

According to a lieutenant with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the Harris County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation.


This is a developing story.
