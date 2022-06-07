2 people in custody after 11-year-old Michigan girl was shot to death in her sleep

DETROIT, Michigan -- An 11-year-old girl was sleeping over at her grandmother's home when gunfire erupted outside, shooting and killing her, authorities said.The young girl "was murdered while attending a sleepover with her grandmother in our community," Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters. "Making TikTok videos and laughing one minute and being shot in the back ... the next."Two people are in custody, one adult and one minor, following Saturday's shooting, which took place around 10:15 p.m., Detroit police said.No one besides the 11-year-old was struck when the shots rang out, police said.Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters, "When you can have an 11-year-old girl in a home with her grandmother and five other children as young as the age of 7, dancing joyously in the house, and have a bullet come through and kill her, it hits you very hard."The police chief blamed "irresponsible gun ownership" and "irresponsible use of a weapon.""It is of epidemic proportions right now in our country and in our city," he told reporters.The 11-year-old's name has not been released."Our deepest condolences go out to the victim's family and friends at this unimaginable time," the Detroit Police Department tweeted.The little girl's death came amid another weekend of mass shootings in the U.S. Three people were killed and many others injured when multiple people opened fire on a Philadelphia street, and at least three people were killed with others injured in a mass shooting outside a Chattanooga, Tennessee, nightclub.