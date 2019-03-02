baby death

11-year-old girl charged in connection with baby's death while babysitting, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

An 11-year-old Maryland girl has been charged in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy she was babysitting.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Maryland -- An 11-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the death of a child she was babysitting.

The victim, identified as 1-year-old Paxton Davis, was left in the care of the 11-year-old's adult family members at their home on Saturday night, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

The girl's mother left the girl and the baby alone Sunday morning to run an errand, and when she returned, police said the 11-year-old girl admitted to assaulting the baby.

"It was clear from the beginning that the injuries that Paxton suffered were not consistent with normal play of a 1-year-old," said Major Brian Reilly, Commander of Criminal Investigation Division.

Police said they were called to the home around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an injured baby, and found him suffering from severe injuries to his upper body. He died on Thursday, Feb. 28.

The 11-year-old girl is charged with first-degree child abuse, police said. She has been committed to a juvenile facility.

Police said the girl and the baby are not related to one another. Police are still investigating a motive.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
marylandchild abusechild deathbaby deathbabyus world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BABY DEATH
Baby killed after driver crashes into shopping cart
Mom sentenced for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Fetus found in bag near school, authorities investigating
Mom ignored alleged abuse of slain baby daughter: police
TOP STORIES
Man charged in connection with case of 2 missing girls
Woman in critical condition following multi-vehicle crash
NTSB starts investigation into cargo plane crash in Trinity Bay
Police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges
2 pregnant women injured in drunk driving crash
ESPN's College GameDay to visit UH hoops at Fertitta Center
Fun facts about Texas Independence Day
Show More
Man shot to death while riding in car in northwest Harris Co.
Cardi B beats Garth Brooks' rodeo attendance record
Handcuffed teen escapes custody
Cardi B says Selena inspired her look for 'Please Me' video
Turner releases open letter about Prop B
More TOP STORIES News