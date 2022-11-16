11-year-old boy shot in leg while taking out the trash in west Houston

The boy and his brother were taking trash to the dumpster when they heard two men arguing and then heard a gunshot. That's when the boy felt a sting in his leg.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young boy was shot in the leg while taking out the trash with his brother in west Houston.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on South Kirkwood Road near Briar Forest Drive just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said an 11-year-old boy and his 15-year-old brother were taking trash to the dumpster when they heard two men arguing.

They then heard a gunshot and the 11-year-old boy felt a sting. He had been shot in the leg.

The boy's parents called 911 and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition, HPD said.

Investigators searched the apartment complex but could not find the person who fired the shot.

Now, police said they're looking for video from surveillance cameras that might help them track down the gunman.