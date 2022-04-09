Group of pedestrians struck by car after 'major collision' in Austin, Texas leaving 11 injured

At about 8:18 p.m. 9 ambulances, 2 district commanders, and administrative assets responded to a major collision at 1800 Barton Springs Road, investigators said.
The crash started as a T-bone crash between two cars, according to Travis County Captain Khrista Stedman.
One car then slid into a group of pedestrians.
At least 9 patients were transported to local hospitals including one of the drivers. Of those 9, 2 had serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, 7 were non-life-threatening injuries. The remaining 2 people injured of the 11 were able to walk away without hospitalization.
#ATCEMS is on scene of a Major Collision involving multiple vehicles & pedestrians at 1800 Barton Springs Rd (20:18). #ATCEMSMedics on scene reporting 2 vehicles involved, 1 collided into a food truck & multiple pedestrians. Current patient count is 8, w/ 2 Trauma Alerts. MTF... pic.twitter.com/WGgMzdWfqe— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 9, 2022
"We are still investigating this accident," said Austin Police Sgt. Moore. "From what we know, people were standing in front of a food truck. One of the vehicles was pushed into that group in result of the collision."
This is a developing story. See back for more information.