Group of pedestrians struck by car after 'major collision' in Austin, Texas leaving 11 injured

#ATCEMS is on scene of a Major Collision involving multiple vehicles & pedestrians at 1800 Barton Springs Rd (20:18). #ATCEMSMedics on scene reporting 2 vehicles involved, 1 collided into a food truck & multiple pedestrians. Current patient count is 8, w/ 2 Trauma Alerts. MTF... pic.twitter.com/WGgMzdWfqe — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 9, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A car crash left 11 people injured in Austin, Texas on Friday evening.At about 8:18 p.m. 9 ambulances, 2 district commanders, and administrative assets responded to a major collision at 1800 Barton Springs Road, investigators said.The crash started as a T-bone crash between two cars, according to Travis County Captain Khrista Stedman.One car then slid into a group of pedestrians.At least 9 patients were transported to local hospitals including one of the drivers. Of those 9, 2 had serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, 7 were non-life-threatening injuries. The remaining 2 people injured of the 11 were able to walk away without hospitalization."We are still investigating this accident," said Austin Police Sgt. Moore. "From what we know, people were standing in front of a food truck. One of the vehicles was pushed into that group in result of the collision."