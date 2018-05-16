CHILD NEGLECT

Prosecutors say 10 children found living in squalor were 'waterboarded' by parents and hit with crossbows

Fairfield police say 10 children have been rescued from what they're calling "squalor and unsafe conditions." The mother was booked on child neglect while the father faces nine counts of felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse. (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, California --
Prosecutors say 10 children rescued from a filthy, abusive home were subjected to 'waterboarding,' shot with crossbows and had scalding water poured on them.

Prosecutors included these details in a motion to increase the bail of Ina Rogers, who was charged with nine counts of felony child abuse Wednesday. She has not entered a plea.

Solano County Deputy District Attorney Veronica Juarez wrote that Rogers assisted in the abuse of the children by her husband, Jonathan Allen.

Juarez wrote that Rogers dissuaded the children from reporting their injuries, which include broken arms, in order to protect Allen.

The report also states that when police arrived at their Fairfield, California, home to search for a missing 12-year-old, they found nine children huddled together amid filth.

On Monday, authorities announced the children were rescued from "horrible living conditions."

Rogers told KABC-TV that she and her husband were being judged for his tattoos, and her choice to homeschool her children.

In court on Wednesday, we also learned new details about Allen, who was charged with domestic violence in 2011, according to court records.

He was also charged on four felony counts, including corporal injury, assault with a firearm and criminal threats.

The records identify his 2011 victim as Allen's spouse and list her initials, I.R. Prosecutors alleged Allen used a .22 caliber revolver in some of the crimes.

He pleaded no contest to corporal injury as part of a deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced to 180 days and three years of probation.

Prosecutors dropped the other charges.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
