1 shot in apparent NW Harris County road rage incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man was shot in the face after he tried to confront the driver of a box truck in an apparent road rage incident, authorities said.

It began with some type of incident in the area of Beltway 8 and Highway 249 some time before 3 p.m. It ended in the 11400 block of Cutten Road near the intersection of High Life Drive.

The shooter opened fire when a sedan driver ran up to his truck, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The shooter has a concealed handgun license, authorities said.

Video from SkyEye13 showed at least three vehicles were parked and crime scene tape was placed around the area.

No charges were immediately filed and the shooter was not arrested. It will be referred to a grand jury to decide whether he'll face charges, deputies said.
