1 dead in apparent road rage shooting along Eastex Freeway

BREAKING: Deadly shooting in North Houston on 59/Rankin may have been an act of road rage. I’m told one driver was killed. Working to gather more info for a live report at 5:30 #Abc13 pic.twitter.com/h7FwYUJ7IZ — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) November 3, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after they were found shot on the Eastex Freeway Sunday afternoon.It happened along the northbound lanes between Greens Rd. and Rankin around 2 p.m.The victim appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head in what's believed to be a road rage incident, authorities said.A motorcycle and two vehicles were involved in some type of incident, but it wasn't clear exactly what happened. Two other people were being questioned on scene by detectives, but it wasn't known if they were involved in the death.According to homicide detectives, there were several bullet holes in the drivers car.Northbound traffic along the freeway had to be diverted during the investigation, which impacted some lanes of Beltway 8 for the afternoon.