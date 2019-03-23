Crime & Safety

1 person killed in possible gang-related shooting in NW Houston

Police say two men were walking on W. Gulf Bank when someone behind started shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a possible gang-related shooting after a man was found dead Friday night near Garden City Park in northwest Houston.

According to investigators, two men were walking in the 7900 block of W. Gulf Bank at Streamside when a suspected gunman ambushed them and began shooting.

One of the men was struck in the chest and died at the scene.

At this time, there's no word on suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
