Elderly woman killed in car accident in southwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

An elderly woman leaving the home of a family member was killed in a car accident Saturday evening in southwest Houston.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A deadly crash left one woman dead and another driver injured Saturday night in Meyerland.

The crash happened around 7:02 p.m. in the 4998 block of West Bellfort Ave., according to Houston police.

Investigators on the scene say the woman was coming from a stop sign on the corner of Balmforth Lane and West Bellfort when she was hit by a car traveling westbound.

First responders pronounced the woman dead upon arrival. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are still working to determine which car was at fault.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedcar accidentHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: New evidence "shifted the trajectory" of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Family offering $1000 and truck for return of missing dog
WANTED BY FBI: Richmond man accused of sex exploitation of kids
1 dead in taco stand shooting in Montgomery County
Mom touched by stranger's kind gesture after daughter's death
Using an Amazon Prime account for discounts at Whole Foods
Airborne SUV comes crashing down onto police cruiser: VIDEO
Nearly 50 animals found hoarded in waste-filled crates
Show More
Houston's star athletes shine at the Houston Sports Awards
Good Samaritans jump to help woman in overturned SUV
Houston hangover pill startup toasts to a new direction
Woman's body discovered in trash can in 'quiet' neighborhood
Dad accidentally shoots himself at daughter's birthday party
More News