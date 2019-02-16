A deadly crash left one woman dead and another driver injured Saturday night in Meyerland.The crash happened around 7:02 p.m. in the 4998 block of West Bellfort Ave., according to Houston police.Investigators on the scene say the woman was coming from a stop sign on the corner of Balmforth Lane and West Bellfort when she was hit by a car traveling westbound.First responders pronounced the woman dead upon arrival. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.Investigators are still working to determine which car was at fault.