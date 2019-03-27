Disasters & Accidents

1 dead, 2 others hurt in Montgomery Co. helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes while assisting controlled burn in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A helicopter assisting with a controlled burn operation in the Sam Houston National Forest crashed Wednesday afternoon, killing one person and injuring two others on board.

According to the Texas Department of Safety, a 2009 Eurocopter AS 350 went down near Bethel Road, about four miles south of FM 149.

The two victims injured in the crash were transported to Conroe ER in stable condition, DPS said.

Officials with the FAA were on the way to the crash scene to investigate.

It's not immediately known what caused the helicopter to crash.

