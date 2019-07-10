1 dead, 2 injured in possible drive-by shooting in NW Houston

Drive by shooting on Porto Rico leaves one dead and 2 injured. pic.twitter.com/IZCU2twXis — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) July 10, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man and injured two others in a possible drive-by shooting.The deadly shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Porto Rico near the Northwest Freeway.Neighbors say they thought it was fireworks going off until they came outside and found one man walking down the street covered in blood.Police say the two other people who were shot were a man and a woman. They're in serious condition.According to neighbors, the three people who were shot were sitting outside on their front porch."There was another female, she got shot in the arm. The other old man, he got shot in the cheek and came out the other side," said Juan Viezca, a neighbor of the victims.Officers say witnesses told them the vehicle was either white or black.Police say they're looking for surveillance video to learn more about the vehicle and possible suspects.