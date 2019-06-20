1 dead, 1 injured in deadly shooting in Aldine | Gunman still on loose

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Aldine.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 5700 block of Easthampton Drive near the Eastex Freeway just before noon.

EMBED More News Videos

Multiple shots fired during deadly shooting in Aldine



When deputies arrived, they found two men in their 20s shot inside of a Jeep Liberty.

"Multiple shots were fired through the front window," said HCSO Homicide Lt. Robert Minchew. "No motive is known for the shooting."

According to Minchew, at least 10 shots were fired.

"A friend said, 'That sounds like gunfire,'" said neighbor Ruby Thomas. "Then we heard the sirens not long after that."

The driver of the vehicle was found shot to death and a passenger was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The passenger was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Deputies patrolled the area searching for one or possibly two suspects, but no arrests have been made.

"It just goes to show you that you can be here one minute, and gone the next," said a longtime resident who did not want to be identified. "It's sad."

The name of the victims have not yet been released.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingshootingman killedman shot
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News