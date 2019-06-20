1 dead, 1 injured in deadly shooting in Aldine | Gunman still on loose

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5355381" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple shots fired during deadly shooting in Aldine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Aldine.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 5700 block of Easthampton Drive near the Eastex Freeway just before noon.When deputies arrived, they found two men in their 20s shot inside of a Jeep Liberty."Multiple shots were fired through the front window," said HCSO Homicide Lt. Robert Minchew. "No motive is known for the shooting."According to Minchew, at least 10 shots were fired."A friend said, 'That sounds like gunfire,'" said neighbor Ruby Thomas. "Then we heard the sirens not long after that."The driver of the vehicle was found shot to death and a passenger was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The passenger was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.Deputies patrolled the area searching for one or possibly two suspects, but no arrests have been made."It just goes to show you that you can be here one minute, and gone the next," said a longtime resident who did not want to be identified. "It's sad."The name of the victims have not yet been released.