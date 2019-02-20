1 dead, 1 injured during drive-by shooting at apartment complex

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead, 1 injured during drive-by shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 12600 block of Dunlap.

Authorities say two people were shot during the drive-by shooting. One of the victims died on scene, and EMS crews are doing CPR on the other victim.

It's not clear if the shooting was random or if the victims were targeted.

We are sending a crew to the scene and will provide more information once it becomes available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdeadly shootingdrive by shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD announces new oversight and revisions after deadly raid
4th measles case confirmed in Harris County
High school student arrested for violent robbery
Victim pistol-whipped during robbery at The Spot in Galveston
HPD raid officer's 1,400 cases under district attorney review
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
17-year-old inspires others with 145-pound weight loss
'This is wicked' Cardinal speaks on scandal's damage to church
Show More
Student's death sparking bullying concerns in Klein ISD
Man arrested after abducting Lyft driver for hours in Katy
Kinder HSPVA putting on Black History Month production
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
Supreme Court rules out death penalty for Houston inmate
More News