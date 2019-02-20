1 dead, 1 injured during drive-by shooting

Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another injured.The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 12600 block of Dunlap.Authorities say two people were shot during the drive-by shooting. One of the victims died on scene, and EMS crews are doing CPR on the other victim.It's not clear if the shooting was random or if the victims were targeted.We are sending a crew to the scene and will provide more information once it becomes available.