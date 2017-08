This segment features a preview of the first ever full show in Houston featuring Vietnamese traditional music.The show is part of the 10th anniversary concert of Viet Wave Music, featuring traditional instruments and cultural dances. Guests are Julie Trinh Dang, Viet Wave Music Executive Director, and Viet Wave member Dr. Angie Nguyen.The event is slated for September 17 at Elsik High School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.