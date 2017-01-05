SOCIETY

103-pound weight loss is woman's sweetest revenge

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
One local woman's miraculous weight loss story is more than just a journey to healthy living -- she took a negative situation in her life and used it to finally make a change, although that's not truly what motivated her in the long run.

Just three years ago, Betsy Ayala was overweight, depressed and desperately trying to shed some pounds.

After an unexpected personal situation turned her world upside down, she hit the gym, and his since lost more than 100 pounds.

Her transformation story is amazing, and her before and after photos on Instagram have become a huge inspiration for thousands.

Today on Eyewitness News at 4:30, find out what motivated Betsy to make such a dramatic change.
