Houston Community College's board of trustees voted Thursday to censure board member Chris Oliver after pleading guilty to federal bribery charges earlier in the year. The case was unsealed last week.Oliver was first elected to the HCC board in 1995.Trustees opened the meeting and went directly into an executive session to discuss legal options against Oliver. HCC representatives say their options are very limited. The board cannot remove him in a simple vote, they said."Trustee Oliver's actions are no surprise," said trustee Dave Wilson. "We on the board did nothing about it."Federal prosecutors allege Oliver got tens of thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Houston Public Works director Karun Sreerama.Sreerama was listed as the victim in the court documents.Chip Lewis, Sreerama's attorney, says his client was the victim of a shakedown by Oliver.Sreerama is on paid leave from the city while the mayor reviews the case.HCC board chair Eva Loredo issued the following statement: