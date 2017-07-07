NEWS

HCC trustee pleads guilty to federal bribery charges

A Houston Community College trustee pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Recently unsealed federal documents show HCC trustee Chris Oliver was arrested in March and pleaded guilty in May. The government has kept the case secret until now.

Oliver was accused of taking nearly $90,000 in bribes to influence his service as an HCC trustee, according to court records. Some of that came in the form of Visa gift cards, the records said. Oliver pleaded guilty to only one of two counts he was indicted on. In that count, federal prosecutors allege he accepted $12,000 in bribes.

Oliver declined to comment Friday evening, referring ABC13 to his attorneys.

An HCC spokesman said they just learned of the indictment and had no comment yet.

He is due to be sentenced in August.

Oliver has been somewhat absent from HCC meetings this summer.

Oliver was first elected in 1995.

