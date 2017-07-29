The search is on for a woman who has been missing for nearly a day in the Sam Houston National Forest.About 80 people have joined the search for Theresa Kirkpatrick, whose husband said became separated from him while walking through the forest at 8 a.m. yesterday.DPS helicopters have been out here, scanning for heat signatures on the ground, and K-9 teams are searching as well.The 55-year-old Kirkpatrick was reported missing by her husband Allen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, eight hours after he said he lost sight of her.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the couple went looking for a dirt bike on Friday that had either broken down or was stuck Thursday night."At some point, Mr. Kirkpatrick lost sight of his wife," Captain Bryan Carlisle said. "She is a Type 2 diabetic. She might have passed out, she might have fallen, we're not completely sure right now."Investigators tell us Theresa's mother last saw her daughter at 5:30 a.m. on Friday.Allen was taken to the hospital to be treated for symptoms of heat exhaustion while deputies continued talking with him.Investigators aren't sure how long Theresa Kirkpatrick has been without her insulin.With near record high temperatures yesterday, they're working as quickly as they can to find her.If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.