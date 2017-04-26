THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Cleburne Cafeteria being rebuilt after devastating fire one year ago

Cleburne Cafeteria, destroyed by a fire a year ago, is close to reopening (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's been one year since a huge fire destroyed Cleburne Cafeteria, a popular restaurant since the 1940s.

The restaurant, which was started by a Greek immigrant and still family-run today, is being rebuilt and is close to reopening.

A post on Cleburne's Facebook page says they expect to reopen in June.

The restaurant, located in the 3600 block of Bissonnet, caught fire around midnight. The Houston Fire Department said the fire started in the back of the building and quickly spread to the front of the restaurant, causing the ceiling to collapse.

The owner of the restaurant said the biggest loss of the fire was the paintings inside painted by his father.

This Houston cafeteria has been in business at the Bissonnet location since 1969. The original Cleburne Cafeteria was opened in 1941 at Cleburne at Fannin. The current restaurant was started by Nick Mickelis, who came from Greece with just $2.50 in his pocket.

