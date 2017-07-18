NEWS

Charges dropped against Ex-Marine accused of killing Josue Flores

The Harris County District Attorney's office briefs the media on the Josue Flores case.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Josue Flores was just 11 years old when he was stabbed to death while walking home from Marshall Middle School last May.

In early June 2016, 27-year-old Andre Jackson was arrested. But today, more than a year later, the ex-Marine is being released from jail.

The charges have been dropped, and it all comes down to DNA.



The Harris County District Attorney's Office said the results of the DNA in a blood analysis are "at best inconclusive" and "in some ways exclude" Jackson as a suspect.

No other suspects have been named, however, and prosecutors said Jackson remains a suspect despite their lack of enough evidence to convict him.

Jackson's attorney said these developments don't surprise him, because he was convinced he could not have committed Flores' murder.

Meanwhile, as the prosecution begins its case once again, there is a new call for the public to come forward with information to catch Flores' killer.

Josue's family said they are "devastated" after learning the charges were dropped against Jackson, who they still believe killed the boy.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, his sister Guadalupe Flores asked for privacy as she and her family deal with this new information.

"We are too devastated and broken up that a killer is being let loose due to insufficient evidence," Guadalupe Flores said.

HPD released this statement on Twitter a short time ago:

ORIGINAL STORY: Ex-Marine charged in 11-year-old Josue Flores' murder
Suspect Andre Jackson appeared in probable cause court early Saturday evening.

Investigators: Josue Flores stabbed 20 times
Andre Jackson was visibly shaking when he went before a Houston judge on Monday.

Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationmurderHouston
