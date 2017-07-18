NEWS

Search for justice: A timeline of the Josue Flores murder case

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials said they need new tips in the murder of an 11-year-old last year. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For the family of Josue Flores, it must feel like a devastating case of déja vu.

Charges were dropped today against a second suspect accused of killing the 11-year-old boy as he walked home from school last May.

We're taking a look back at this heartbreaking murder and HPD's renewed search for the child's killer:

May 17, 2016
Josue Flores had so much life ahead of him. His family said he loved science and math, and was a good student at Marshall Middle School. While walking home from school on a Tuesday, he was stabbed to death by an unknown man.

Witnesses said Josue could be heard screaming, "Don't kill me, please!"

EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed a 11-year-old boy in north Houston.


May 18, 2016
U.S. Marshals arrested Che Calhoun, who police said could be connected to the Flores murder because of a wallet they found at the scene. METRO police later said Calhoun was involved in a fight on the light rail line, and was even hit by an officer's Taser during that incident.

Calhoun was able to get away from officers, METRO said.

May 20, 2016
Charges were dropped against Calhoun after his alibi checked out, HPD said. That night, Calhoun was released from Harris County Jail to his loved ones. Meanwhile, across town, a candlelight vigil was held to remember the 11-year-old.

A reward was increased to $15,000 for tips in the case.

EMBED More News Videos

Josue Flores' family, neighbors react to dropped murder charge.


May 22, 2016
Calhoun broke his silence in an interview with ABC13. He explained that he only learned he was being sought by police while reading a news story about the Flores case. He said that prompted him to turn himself in.

"I just hope that the family really finds justice," Calhoun said.

EMBED More News Videos

Man falsely accused in stabbing of 11-year-old boy speaks with abc13's Chauncy Glover


May 23, 2016
A wake was held for Josue Flores in north Houston.

May 24, 2016
Mayor Sylvester Turner pleaded for tips in the Flores case, the same day his family and friends gathered for his funeral. Josue Flores was buried at Historic Hollywood Cemetery on North Main after a funeral at Holy Name Catholic Church in Houston.

EMBED More News Videos

"If there's any person sitting in their home or in their apartment and you know something, and you still are not providing that information, shame on you," Turner said.


June 3, 2016
HPD announced Andre Jackson was arrested at a Salvation Army shelter, and charged in Josue's murder. Investigators said Jackson had a jacket like the one seen on a suspect who appeared in a surveillance video released to the public.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are looking for a man who may be connected to the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.


June 6, 2016
A review of Jackson's social media posts showed he was a troubled man. Meanwhile, investigators revealed Flores was stabbed 20 times by his attacker.

EMBED More News Videos

Background and social media on suspect in Josue Flores' murder case.

EMBED More News Videos

Andre Jackson was visibly shaking when he went before a Houston judge on Monday.


May 17, 2017
The Northside community held a memorial to remember Josue on the one-year anniversary of his death.

July 18, 2017
More than a year after being charged in Flores' murder, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said charges would be dropped against Jackson. Prosecutors said DNA evidence was "at best inconclusive" and "in some ways exclude" Jackson as a suspect.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmurderchild stabbingchild deathhomicide investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal, Trump says to let it fail
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
8th Trump Jr. Russia meeting participant identified as real estate executive
Comparing Trump's health care push to Obama's
Reward offered in two heists at Westheimer firearms store
More News
Top Stories
Charges dropped against man accused of killing Josue Flores
Astros' Correa to miss 6-8 weeks due to thumb injury
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
More storms possible this afternoon
Reward offered in two heists at Westheimer firearms store
EXCLUSIVE: Teens arrested in attempted Applebee's robbery
Newborn dies after developing meningitis from herpes virus
Concerns about parasite outbreak making Texans sick
Show More
RodeoHouston unveils plans for star-shaped stage
Company offering women day off for menstrual cycle
Andre Johnson to be Texans' first 'Ring of Honor' inductee
After decades of trying, 59-year-old woman gives birth
Dog thrown from car during road rage incident
More News
Top Video
New U of H study says leave your shoes at the front door
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Walmart is selling fruit punch pickles
Newborn dies after developing meningitis from herpes virus
More Video