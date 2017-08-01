MCSO warns against teens jumping from bridges into Lake Woodlands

Teens caught jumping from bridge in Lake Woodlands. (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Lake Woodlands is among the amenities that makes living in the large master planned community so inviting. The water itself may be a little too tempting for local teens.

Despite posted warnings to the contrary, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Eyewitness News at least five times since January, teenagers have videotaped themselves jumping from bridges into the water below.

"It's fun until you hit that water wrong and you break a bone, or you pass out, or you drown and all that fun is gone," said MCSO Captain Bryan Carlisle.

It's not illegal despite dangers.

But it has become increasingly popular. Authorities said the kids were posting the jumps to social media, including Snapchat and YouTube. The videos have since been removed from YouTube, though there are videos of other locals jumping from other bridges here in The Woodlands.

"It's very unfortunate that children don't understand the need to be more cautious and protective," said Venetia Wilkes, a local resident and social worker.

The sheriff's office knows talking about the trend could lead to an uptick, but it is hoping it calls more attention to it so that it stops. They are adding extra patrols in the area to discourage future would-be thrill seekers.

"If we see you in the water we?re pulling you out," said Captain Wilkes. "And we're getting parents there or we're sending you on your way."

There are "No Trespassing" signs on both bridges. So, while jumping into the water may not be illegal, trespassing is and could actually lead to jail time.


