Mattress Firm manager finds employee shot to death inside store's office

A Mattress Firm employee was found dead inside the store. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating the killing of a Mattress Firm employee who was found shot to death inside the store, Houston police say.

The shooting happened on Saturday at the location on 7592 FM 1960, across from Willowbrook Mall.

Officials say the store manager found Allie Barrow's body between two mattresses in the back office. There's no word yet on the circumstances surrounding her death.

A woman who lives and works in the area told ABC13 she is so worried about crime in the area, her husband follows her to work each day.

"It's unsettling. You are not even safe just to run your daily errands or just even to go to work. And that poor lady was at work, she was... she was at work," said Crystal Hawkins, who lives near FM 1960.

Mattress Firm's CEO Steve Stagner released the following statement regarding the fatal shooting:
We're deeply saddened to learn that one of our team members was found deceased at a store in Houston. We send our sincere condolences to this team member's family, friends and loved ones. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement. Out of respect for the person involved, her family and the ongoing investigation, we will offer no further comment at this time.

Steve Stagner, CEO

Store security says the employees have been reassigned to other locations. The store will remain closed during the investigation.

Mattress Firm manager finds employee shot to death, police say.

