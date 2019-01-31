Detectives talking to several adult witnesses out here. Unclear who heard the shooting vs. who saw it. Medical Examiner just arrived on scene. #abc13 #breaking pic.twitter.com/y83cfDYkT9 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 31, 2019

A 20yo woman is dead, shot once in the head. We're live from Peoper Ridge Ln in #Spring. Four young children are in the back of Deputy cars. Unclear if they saw what happened or if they're related to the woman shot.

Deputies are on the scene in a Spring neighborhood, where a woman's body was found lying in the middle of the street.Deputies arrived to the 25000 block of Pepper Ridge Lane around 1:30 a.m. in the Lexington Woods subdivision.That's where they found a 20-year-old black woman with a gunshot wound to the head.Investigators have been speaking with people in the neighborhood and family members. They said there are at least four adults and four children who live in the home.Deputies said the woman lives in the neighborhood, about two houses over from where she was found.Deputies do not have a description of a possible suspect or suspects.