20-year-old woman found with gunshot wound to the head in the middle of street in Spring

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a 20-year-old woman was shot in the head in Spring.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are on the scene in a Spring neighborhood, where a woman's body was found lying in the middle of the street.

Deputies arrived to the 25000 block of Pepper Ridge Lane around 1:30 a.m. in the Lexington Woods subdivision.

That's where they found a 20-year-old black woman with a gunshot wound to the head.



Investigators have been speaking with people in the neighborhood and family members. They said there are at least four adults and four children who live in the home.

Deputies said the woman lives in the neighborhood, about two houses over from where she was found.

Deputies do not have a description of a possible suspect or suspects.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman killeddead bodySpring
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prairie View A&M reports shots fired on campus
Inmate asked for slain HPD officer's name before execution
Texas Catholic leaders to release sex abuse list
TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Mother wanted for leaving kids alone at home for days
Midwest mom abandoned kids in car during winter blast: police
WARRANT: What HPD thought it would find before shootout
Show More
How you can help Houston officers in wake of shooting
MFAH painting may have been stolen by Nazis
Digital Deal of the Day
Photos show potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack, police say
Nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting patient
More News