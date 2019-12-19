Wrong-way driver killed on I-10 identified as HPD officer

SEALY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman killed in a wrong-way crash Thursday morning on I-10 has been identified as an off-duty Houston police officer.

Gizelle Solorio, 32, of Katy, was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes in a Toyota Tacoma when it collided into a 2018 Kenworth truck, according to a statement by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m., approximately 10 miles east of Sealy.

Guy Pearson, 65, of La Feria, Texas, was identified as the driver of the Kenworth. Pearson was not injured, authorities said.

Solorio was pronounced dead at the scene.



It wasn't yet known why Solorio was driving in the wrong direction.

It's the second wrong-way crash in the greater Houston area in less than 24 hours. A passenger was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-45 at Rankin around 2 a.m. Thursday.

It took investigators and crews around six hours to clear the crash site along I-10.

Gizelle joined HPD in May 2017 & was assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division, according to the dept.
