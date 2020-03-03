Family mourns son killed in wrong way crash on US-290

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5967726" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 dead after wrong-way crash on US-290

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The innocent driver killed by someone driving the wrong way on U.S. 290 over the weekend was a twin who had recently earned his masters and planned to pursue his doctorate degree.Brandon McGhie, 26, was on his way home when his car was hit head-on by a truck driving the wrong way on 290. The crash happened near W. Tidwell around 2:20 Saturday morning.McGhie died at the scene. The other driver, Jose Turrubiartes, 25, died at the hospital.McGhie's sister recalled learning the news. "They came to the door. They knocked," said Brea McGhie."They said there was an accident," mother, Alony McGhie added.McGhie's siblings described their brother as having a kind heart and a big personality, which matched his unmistakable hair."His hair was awesome. He was known for that," said brother Malik McGhie, with a smile.Brandon was the youngest of five children, and a twin.Having grown up with a blood disorder, he spent many days at Texas Children's Hospital, which inspired him in his career.He earned his Master's degree in Public Health from Tulane University last May and was working for Texas Children's as a research coordinator, his family says. He hoped to earn a doctorate."He was a big piece of us. He was our baby brother," said Shimeka Graves, his sister. This is going to be hard on the family."Houston police do not know why Turrubiartes was driving the wrong way. There were several 911 calls and officers were trying to catch up with him before the crash.McGhie's family says they are not angry, rather somewhat grateful for how it ended."We feel bad for the other person's family, but this is kind of like closure for us, that the person isn't living, and I don't mean to say it in a mean way," said Graves.A faith in God gives McGhie's mother comfort he fulfilled his purpose."I think whatever he came for, it was finished," his mother said.