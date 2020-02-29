HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash on US-290 at Tidwell blocked all westbound lanes for hours on Saturday morning.
Houston police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed head-on into a Toyota Corolla, killing both drivers.
Police told ABC13 they received several calls about a truck going the wrong-way and moments later, responded to the crash.
Investigators on the scene are working to gather more information.
2 dead after wrong-way crash on US-290
