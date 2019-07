EMBED >More News Videos Authorities are investigating a triple fatality on Highway 249 at Hollister Road with wrong way driver.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston METRO police responded to a collision on Harrisburg Boulevard. near York in the East End involving a METRORail train and a wrong-way driver.When officials arrived, one person was said to be trapped inside the vehicle.There were no reports of serious injuries.There was approximately an hour delay on the green line, but service has since resumed.Official say the vehicle and train will need repairs.No arrests were made.