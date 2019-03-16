2 victims and 1 suspect dead after wrong way driver crashes on Highway 249

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a triple fatality on Highway 249 at Hollister Road in northwest Harris County.At about 2 a.m. Saturday, witnesses say they saw a white Impala driving the wrong way, heading southeast in the northwest bound lane.At the same time, a red mercury sable was traveling south bound.Deputies say the red mercury had a green light when they entered an intersection.Then, the white Impala collided with them, striking their passenger side.The two individuals inside the red mercury died on scene.The alleged wrong way driver was transported to the hospital where he then died during surgery.Police are now investigating if alcohol was a factor.