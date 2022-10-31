Motorcyclist, 26, killed by hit-and-run driver in wrong-way crash, suspect charged

Matthew Drew Granados, 29, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid. He has since posted bond.

The victim's family wants to raise awareness and told ABC13 the driver should have never been going the wrong way.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a 26-year-old motorcyclist hit and killed by a wrong-way driver who fled the scene tells ABC13 he was coming home from the movie theater and just accepted a new job offer.

Daniel Navia was riding his motorcycle on Oct. 15 in the 1900 block of Allen Parkway around 2 a.m., when Houston police say a driver in a Dodge Ram pickup truck going the wrong way hit him head-on.

Matthew Drew Granados, 29, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Granado's bond was set at $50,000, and he has since posted it.

According to court records, a witness saw the suspect swerving and crossing the median into wrong-way traffic.

The witness told police she did not see the truck hit the motorcycle, but she made a U-turn at the light to check on the driver of the truck when she saw a body lying on the ground.

The witness told authorities that while she was waiting for police to arrive, the driver tried to reverse his truck, but it was stuck because of debris.

She asked the driver where he was going, and he didn't answer and left his truck and ran off.

Navia's family wants to raise awareness and told ABC13 the driver should have never been going the wrong way.

Navia just joined an IT startup company in Dallas after getting his degree in computer science and was excited for his new journey.

"He took part in providing guidance to an automotive manufacturer in Detroit by transforming and modernizing their software used in automotive assembly," his sister told ABC13. "He was fearless and took on challenges with no second thoughts. He was a natural team leader. Daniel was an extremely friendly person who was always available to lend a helping hand. He was someone you could count on no matter what."

Granados is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 26. His bond conditions include submitting to drug and alcohol testing as well as getting the court's permission to drive.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.