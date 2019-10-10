Wrecker driver arrested after wild chase that started near the Heights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wrecker driver is behind bars after authorities say he led them on a chase from north Houston to northeast Harris County.

Deputy constables say this all started around 3:10 a.m. when they responded to a suspicious vehicle call near I-10 and I-45 in the Woodland Heights area and spotted the black tow truck.

The driver did not pull over. Instead, he took off driving through the Heights, eventually getting on I-45.

Cell phone video from a viewer shows him flying down the freeway with four patrol cars right behind him.

According to a witness, there were three suspects in the tow truck, and they were trying to use it to steal cars. The witness told ABC13 his dog started barking, and when he looked outside, they were surrounding his truck. He explains he also heard metal scraping on asphalt.

He says right when he walked outside, a Precinct 1 deputy appeared. The witness says one suspect ran off, and the other two hopped in the truck and sped off.

The suspect driving finally stopped at a gas station off the Eastex Freeway, where authorities drew their guns and gave him commands. He backed up with his hands in the air before being arrested.

His identity has not been released. He has been charged with felony evading.

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 is still looking for the other suspects.



