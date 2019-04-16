World War II-era arena votes to ban gun shows

DALY CITY, California -- Gun shows will no longer be permitted at a popular California arena after a vote by its board of directors.The vote by the Cow Palace's board happened Tuesday morning in Daly City.Starting Jan. 1, 2020, gun shows will be banned from the World War II-era arena.San Mateo County Supervisor David J. Canepa issued the following statement:"This is a battle that's been brewing for over two decades. The communities surrounding the Cow Palace earned a big victory today as its board voted to cease gun shows at the venue," Canepa said. "I applaud State Sen. Scott Wiener for his tireless efforts over two years to bring the community's desire to reality. The state should not profit off the sales of guns and now it no longer will at the Cow Palace."Sen. Wiener is the author of a bill which called for an end of gun shows at the facility. The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has called for ending gun shows at the Cow Palace since 2014.Canepa, when he served on the Daly City Council, first joined then state Sen. Mark Leno in 2009, who authored legislation to ban shows at the facility but was ultimately vetoed.