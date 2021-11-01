In Georgia, Coca-Cola is king, but would Braves fans prefer Texas' Dr Pepper?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In Georgia, Coca-Cola is king, but do Braves fans prefer a Texas soda over a Coca-Cola product? In Atlanta, one soda is reigns supreme.
"It's got a good taste, and I love it," fan Gary Mckenzie said.
About 135 years ago, Coca-Cola was first sold in Atlanta. The drink remains incredibly popular in A-Town. So much so, there's a museum where people can learn about the drink's history, and taste coke drinks from across the globe.
Atlanta isn't the only place home to a popular soda. A year before coke's birth, in Waco, Texas, Dr Pepper was created. It's a drink that remains popular with Texans. Coca-Cola has a similar product called, Pibb Xtra. With Houston and Atlanta facing off in the World Series, we wanted to see which soda the Braves fans prefer.
So which ones did fans prefer? Watch their reactions in the video player above.
