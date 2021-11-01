In Georgia, Coca-Cola is king, but would Braves fans prefer Texas' Dr Pepper?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In Georgia, Coca-Cola is king, but do Braves fans prefer a Texas soda over a Coca-Cola product? In Atlanta, one soda is reigns supreme."It's got a good taste, and I love it," fan Gary Mckenzie said.About 135 years ago, Coca-Cola was first sold in Atlanta. The drink remains incredibly popular in A-Town. So much so, there's a museum where people can learn about the drink's history, and taste coke drinks from across the globe.Atlanta isn't the only place home to a popular soda. A year before coke's birth, in Waco, Texas, Dr Pepper was created. It's a drink that remains popular with Texans. Coca-Cola has a similar product called, Pibb Xtra. With Houston and Atlanta facing off in the World Series, we wanted to see which soda the Braves fans prefer.