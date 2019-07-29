2 workers overcome by fumes fall into truck's barrel at high school in SW Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The bodies of two men have been recovered from a mobile seeding truck at a high school in southwest Houston.

The men died when they were overcome by fumes and fell into the barrel of the truck.

This happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday at Wisdom High School, formerly known as Robert E. Lee High School, on Beverly Hill near Skyline Drive.

Three workers were treating the grass near the track behind the school. When one of the men looked up, he saw his colleague open the hatch of the truck and fall in after being overcome by the fumes.

A second worker went to check on him, but he was also overcome by fumes and fell into the truck.

Realizing he couldn't check on them, the third worker called 911. He is okay.

EMBED More News Videos

The bodies of the two men were found inside a work truck tank



The Houston Fire Department is monitoring for toxic fumes. According to initial reports, the chemical they inhaled was described as hydrogen sulfide. The HazMat team has been called out but cannot remove the bodies until they know it is safe.

It's not clear if the men were using masks.

OSHA has also been called to the scene to investigate.



Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Workers hurt in partial building collapse in N. Houston
Scattered downpours to start off the work week
Deputy who plays bailiff on courtroom TV show hurt in shooting
Suspect arrested in shooting death of woman riding in SUV
Jake Marisnick's 2-game ban for collision upheld after appeal
Sketch released of possible suspect in 2-year-old's murder
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Show More
Father dies trying to rescue 11-year-old son from ocean
Watching the Caribbean for potential tropical development
Carjacking suspect killed by deputy after pistol-whipping K-9
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting chaos captured in witness videos
Trump signs Sept. 11 victims' compensation fund extension
More TOP STORIES News