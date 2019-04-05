2nd worker dies after industrial accident in east Harris County

Two workers have been identified after they died from injuries in an industrial accident in east Harris County.

Authorities say a piece of heavy equipment flipped onto both men around 9 p.m. Thursday at Spitzer Industries, located in the 13800 block of Industrial Road near the Houston Ship Channel.

One man died at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. A third person was treated at the scene.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as Eric Rojas and Isidro Cadrea Mendoza.

The company calls itself a leading custom steel fabricator.

It's based in Houston and the facility, which it calls its Waterfront Facility, "provides a direct link to the Houston Ship Channel, enabling worldwide shipment of large components."

ABC13 has reached out to Spitzer Industries for comment.
