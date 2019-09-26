Worker rescued from underground after fall at water treatment plant

HOUSTON, Texas -- A water treatment plant worker was pulled to safety after falling 20 feet underground on Thursday.It happened at the Upper Braes Wastewater Treatment Plant at 13525 W. Houston Center Blvd. just after 4 p.m.Houston Fire Dept. public information officer Mario Gallegos said the man fell while working at the facility.It wasn't clear if the man was injured but video from SkyEye 13 showed the man was strapped into a rescue basket during the operation.