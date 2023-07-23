Death investigation underway after worker involved in incident with machinery at warehouse, HPD says

Houston police are investigating the death of a warehouse worker at Chemtrusion Compounding after a machinery incident at the facility.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway at an east Houston warehouse after an incident involving machinery may have led to a worker's death Saturday.

At about 10:50 a.m., first responders were reportedly called to Chemtrusion Compounding in an industrial park on Clinton Drive near 69th Street for a rescue.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s dead.

Houston police say he fell into machinery at the warehouse, though it's unclear if it was turned on at the time.

Authorities say it appears to be a tragic accident, but detectives questioned employees there, and the investigation continues.

The Chemtrusion facility operates 24/7 and involves plastics.