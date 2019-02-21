Man accused of stealing $164,316 worth of alcohol from his job

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of stealing $164,316 worth of alcohol

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was arrested and charged after police say he stole $164,316 worth of alcohol from his job.

John Henderson III is charged with theft after authorities say he stole 1,386 cases of liquor from Settegast Rail Yard on Dec. 31.

Henderson, who is a contract employee for the Rail Yard, reportedly stole a cargo container loaded with alcoholic beverages.

The cargo was being moved from Houston to Illinois when the alleged theft occurred.

A Rail Yard employee told investigators that after all of the contract workers left for the day, a semi-truck attempted to enter the property.

Henderson allegedly approached the driver and let him through.

Henderson told investigators that he did not allow the semi-truck to leave with the cargo container, but his phone records showed large amounts of calls made to numbers not consistent with his job.

Investigators say cell tower data also showed Henderson went to the Acres Homes area, which is the same area the stolen cargo container was located.

Henderson was arrested, but later released on bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftarrestalcoholliquorHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lone Star College's Greenspoint campus placed on lockdown
Officer-involved shooting forces closure on Beechnut
Man to be moved from final resting place due to mistake
HPD faces high-risk gamble with FBI investigation
Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from federal custody
Montrose artist upset over use of his mural
FBISD drops legal actions linked to graves on school site
Trail rider struck by car
Show More
HPD officer under investigation released from hospital
Video shows last time Shanann Watts was seen alive
Atascocita MS student arrested for having saw blade, hit list
Sugar Land parents in murder-suicide were active in community
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
More News