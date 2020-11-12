Worker dies while cleaning tank at east Harris County business

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died in a work accident in east Harris County. The worker was cleaning an industrial tank when he was possibly overcome by fumes.

The call for hazmat crews came in at about 3:30 p.m.

The business, located near Crockett Street, is called Flash Tank Services.

We're told the tank held toluene, a hydrocarbon associated with paint thinner

Authorities say it's not exactly clear how the man died since he was wearing a respirator at the time.


The Harris County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation. OSHA has been called to the scene as well.

The man's identity has not been released.

The company declined our request for a comment at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonworker hurt
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tax should be imposed on those who WFH, economists suggest
Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old girl in Spring
How's Houston doing as TX surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases?
Watch Katy Tigers take on Katy Taylor tonight
Why is everyone trying to leave the Rockets?
Houston on pace for nearly 400 homicides this year
Stimulus talks: Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Show More
Former Texans exec retains lawyer day after her firing
Daytime attack on Dallas freeway leaves rapper dead
Woman dragged out of grocery store during purse snatching in SW Houston
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Top Houston doctor says he would get COVID-19 vaccine when it's ready
More TOP STORIES News